Officials: Man dies in Robeson County mobile home fire while saving disabled son

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Robeson County man died and his disabled son was taken to a nearby hospital after a mobile home fire on Singletary Church Road in Robeson County Tuesday night.

Jimmy Swain Branch, 75, died in the fire, which was called in at about 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arson investigator Brian Duckworth. Branch’s 50-year-old son and his wheelchair were found at the back door of the home next to Branch. A bystander and deputy tried to pull both victims from the fire, but they could not reach Branch.

Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said they believe the father died trying to get his son out of the house.

According to Chavis, Branch’s body was found in the hallway near the son’s bedroom. She added the son was found at the back door, which was just a few feet from his father.

Chavis said the belief is Branch helped get his son into a wheelchair, pushed him to the back door and then collapsed.

She added the victim’s brother, who lives next door, indicated he heard a loud noise, looked outside, saw the glow from the fire and then ran next door to help.

An officer on the scene said the uncle helped the first responder get the son out of the house, via the back door, according to Chavis.

The fire was first spotted in the kitchen of the home, and the deputy and bystander were first at the scene, Duckworth said. The first fire crew was on scene by 11:04 p.m. Three volunteer fire departments responded: Allenton Fire Department, with assistance East Howellsville Fire Department, Britts Fire Department.

Branch was renting the single-wide mobile home in the 5100 block of Singletary Church Road due to his previous home being flooded from Hurricane Matthew, Duckworth said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to Duckworth.

