Man dies in Robeson County mobile home fire, son taken to hospital

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Robeson County man died and his disabled son was taken to a nearby hospital after a mobile home fire on Singletary Church Road in Robeson County Tuesday night.

Jimmy Swain Branch, 75, died in the fire, which was called in at about 10:53 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arson investigator Brian Duckworth. Branch’s 50-year-old son and his wheelchair were found at the back door of the home next to Branch. A bystander and deputy tried to pull both victims from the fire, but they could not reach Branch.

The fire was first spotted in the kitchen of the home, and the deputy and bystander were first at the scene, Duckworth said. The first fire crew was on scene by 11:04 p.m. Three volunteer fire departments responded: Allenton Fire Department, with assistance East Howellsville Fire Department, Britts Fire Department.

Branch was renting the single-wide mobile home in the 5100 block of Singletary Church Road due to his previous home being flooded from Hurricane Matthew, Duckworth said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to Duckworth.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.