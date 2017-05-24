Man dies in Robeson County mobile home fire, son taken to hospital

The threat for severe weather has increased across our area. Expect isolated showers to start to fire up by noon and then stronger storms develop by 2pm. The severe weather risk will be from 2pm to 9pm. The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado and flooding rain.More >>
A Robeson County man died and his disabled son was taken to a nearby hospital after a mobile home fire on Singletary Church Road in Robeson County Tuesday night.More >>
The three men who reportedly robbed a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanged gunfire with police and led them on a pursuit have been federally indicted. Lance Hardiman, Justin Pressley and Rodrick Berklery, all of Longs, were charged in an eight-count federal indictment for the robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach on May 4, 2016, and the ensuing high speed chase and exchange of gunfire.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue showed off some new vehicles and equipment for the department Wednesday morning. At a public event held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allens Fire Station off of Highway 319 at Highway 22, the department displayed their fire trucks, a boat, and other equipment that that department uses to benefit the community.More >>
LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill is now open in Murrells Inlet. The restaurant, located at 4450 Hwy. 17 Bypass in the Woodside Bridge shopping center with the BI-LO, opened for business on May 18, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
