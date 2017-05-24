3 men federally indicted for May 2016 bank robbery, police pursu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 men federally indicted for May 2016 bank robbery, police pursuit

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Left: Rodrick Leland Berklery, Center: Lance Roderick Hardiman, Right: Justin Alexander Pressley (Source: WMBF News and JRLDC) Left: Rodrick Leland Berklery, Center: Lance Roderick Hardiman, Right: Justin Alexander Pressley (Source: WMBF News and JRLDC)
Three armed, masked suspects reportedly robbed the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Drew Hansen) Three armed, masked suspects reportedly robbed the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Drew Hansen)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The three men who reportedly robbed a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanged gunfire with police and led them on a pursuit have been federally indicted.

Lance Hardiman, Justin Pressley and Rodrick Berklery, all of Longs, were charged in an eight-count federal indictment for the robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach on May 4, 2016, and the ensuing high speed chase and exchange of gunfire, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney, District of South Carolina.

The three men were charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, armed bank robbery, two counts of use and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, obstruction of justice/witness tampering, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, the release states. Hardiman and Pressley were also charged with felon in possession of a firearm counts. The maximum penalty for the men could be a life sentence in prison, and face a mandatory 35 years in prison.

