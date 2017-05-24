3 men federally indicted for May 2016 bank robbery, police pursuit

The three men who reportedly robbed a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanged gunfire with police and led them on a pursuit have been federally indicted. Lance Hardiman, Justin Pressley and Rodrick Berklery, all of Longs, were charged in an eight-count federal indictment for the robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach on May 4, 2016, and the ensuing high speed chase and exchange of gunfire.More >>
The threat for severe weather has increased across our area. Expect isolated showers to start to fire up by noon and then stronger storms develop by 2pm. The severe weather risk will be from 2pm to 9pm. The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado and flooding rain.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue showed off some new vehicles and equipment for the department Wednesday morning. At a public event held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allens Fire Station off of Highway 319 at Highway 22, the department displayed their fire trucks, a boat, and other equipment that that department uses to benefit the community.More >>
LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill is now open in Murrells Inlet. The restaurant, located at 4450 Hwy. 17 Bypass in the Woodside Bridge shopping center with the BI-LO, opened for business on May 18, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.More >>
The flash flood watch has been extended through this evening until 4am Thursday. This morning starts off with a few showers moving through, but rain chance rise through lunch and the afternoon. Many areas have already seen 1 to 3 inches of rain since Monday and an additional one to three inches are likely through tonight.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
Doctors suggested their lives may be riddled with mental and physical disabilities.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A picture of Crescent Leadership Academy Principal Nicholas Dean could potentially cost him his career and livelihood.More >>
