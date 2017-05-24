FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat has ended

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather across the local area has ended.

More stable weather is entering the region behind a fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms that prompted several warnings across the Pee Dee. The more stable air will greatly limit the risk of any strong to severe thunderstorms for the rest of the evening. A few isolated showers and storms will remain likely through the late evening before tapering off before midnight.

Several tornadoes have touched down across the Carolinas today including areas west of Columbia, SC and north and east of Charlotte, NC.

Strong winds and lightning from the early storms left nearly 5000 without power across the Pee Dee.

Drier weather will arrive on Thursday when just a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. Dry weather is expected by the Memorial Day weekend. We will keep an eye on the Great Pee Dee River as it rises to minor flood stage by the weekend.

