FIRST ALERT: Increased severe weather threat this afternoon

FIRST ALERT: Increased severe weather threat this afternoon

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
Severe weather risk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The threat for severe weather has increased across our area. Expect isolated showers to start to fire up by noon and then stronger storms develop by 2pm. The severe weather risk will be from 2pm to 9pm. The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado and flooding rain. 

WIND: In the strongest storms, sudden gusts of 50 to 60mph are possible.

FLOODING: Heavy rain will move over the same locations time and time again this afternoon and evening leading to an increased risk of flooding, especially across the Pee Dee. 

HAIL: Hail the size of a quarter can be found in the strongest of storms.

TORNADO: The risk of a tornado is low but not out of the question. We could have an isolated tornado. While the threat is low, if a tornado were to form it would be embedded in rain making it hard to see.

 The flash flood watch for our area has been extended through this evening until 4 a.m. Thursday. 

Drier weather will arrive starting on Thursday when just a few isolated showers and storms will be possible.  Dry weather is expected by the Memorial Day weekend. We will keep an eye on the Great Pee Dee River as it rises to minor flood stage by the weekend.

