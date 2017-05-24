Horry County Fire Rescue shows off new equipment - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fire Rescue shows off new equipment

(Source: Jonathan Dick) (Source: Jonathan Dick)
(Source: Jonathan Dick) (Source: Jonathan Dick)
(Source: Jonathan Dick) (Source: Jonathan Dick)
(Source: Jonathan Dick) (Source: Jonathan Dick)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue showed off some new vehicles and equipment for the department Wednesday morning.

At a public event held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allens Fire Station off of Highway 319 at Highway 22, the department displayed their fire trucks, a boat, and other equipment that that department uses to benefit the community.

Eight brand new custom made fire engines are in service countywide, with a ladder truck on the way. Over $5 million was spent on the new vehicles.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    3 men federally indicted for May 2016 bank robbery, police pursuit

    3 men federally indicted for May 2016 bank robbery, police pursuit

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:37:11 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News and JRLDC)(Source: WMBF News and JRLDC)

    The three men who reportedly robbed a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanged gunfire with police and led them on a pursuit have been federally indicted. Lance Hardiman, Justin Pressley and Rodrick Berklery, all of Longs, were charged in an eight-count federal indictment for the robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach on May 4, 2016, and the ensuing high speed chase and exchange of gunfire.

    More >>

    The three men who reportedly robbed a North Myrtle Beach bank in May of 2016, then exchanged gunfire with police and led them on a pursuit have been federally indicted. Lance Hardiman, Justin Pressley and Rodrick Berklery, all of Longs, were charged in an eight-count federal indictment for the robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach on May 4, 2016, and the ensuing high speed chase and exchange of gunfire.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Increased severe weather threat this afternoon

    FIRST ALERT: Increased severe weather threat this afternoon

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:27:27 GMT
    Severe weather riskSevere weather risk

    The threat for severe weather has increased across our area. Expect isolated showers to start to fire up by noon and then stronger storms develop by 2pm. The severe weather risk will be from 2pm to 9pm. The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado and flooding rain.

    More >>

    The threat for severe weather has increased across our area. Expect isolated showers to start to fire up by noon and then stronger storms develop by 2pm. The severe weather risk will be from 2pm to 9pm. The biggest threats are damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado and flooding rain.

    More >>

  • Horry County Fire Rescue shows off new equipment

    Horry County Fire Rescue shows off new equipment

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:52:15 GMT
    (Source: Jonathan Dick)(Source: Jonathan Dick)

    Horry County Fire Rescue showed off some new vehicles and equipment for the department Wednesday morning. At a public event held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allens Fire Station off of Highway 319 at Highway 22, the department displayed their fire trucks, a boat, and other equipment that that department uses to benefit the community.

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue showed off some new vehicles and equipment for the department Wednesday morning. At a public event held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allens Fire Station off of Highway 319 at Highway 22, the department displayed their fire trucks, a boat, and other equipment that that department uses to benefit the community.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly