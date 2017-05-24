Horry County Fire Rescue shows off new equipment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue showed off some new vehicles and equipment for the department Wednesday morning.

At a public event held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Allens Fire Station off of Highway 319 at Highway 22, the department displayed their fire trucks, a boat, and other equipment that that department uses to benefit the community.

Eight brand new custom made fire engines are in service countywide, with a ladder truck on the way. Over $5 million was spent on the new vehicles.

