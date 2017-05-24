LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill opens in Murrells Inlet

LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill is now open in Murrells Inlet. The restaurant, located at 4450 Hwy. 17 Bypass in the Woodside Bridge shopping center with the BI-LO, opened for business on May 18, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.More >>
The flash flood watch has been extended through this evening until 4am Thursday. This morning starts off with a few showers moving through, but rain chance rise through lunch and the afternoon. Many areas have already seen 1 to 3 inches of rain since Monday and an additional one to three inches are likely through tonight.More >>
Powerful winds damaged barns and other structures Tuesday night in northern Robeson County near Parkton.More >>
Dustin Levon Rogers, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
South Carolina recognized officers with the Florence Police Department for their efforts to stop those who were driving under the influence in 2016.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Doctors suggested their lives may be riddled with mental and physical disabilities.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
