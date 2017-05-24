LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill opens in Murrells Inlet

The interior of the LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill. (Source: Facebook)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – LUNA Mexican Bar and Grill is now open in Murrells Inlet.

The restaurant, located at 4450 Hwy. 17 Bypass in the Woodside Bridge shopping center with the BI-LO, opened for business on May 18, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

For more about this new restaurant, visit its Facebook page here.

