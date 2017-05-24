FIRST ALERT- Rain chances ramp up again today. The Flash Flood Watch is extended

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The flash flood watch has been extended through this evening until 4am Thursday.

This morning starts off with a few showers moving through, but rain chance rise through lunch and the afternoon. Many areas have already seen 1 to 3 inches of rain since Monday and an additional one to three inches are likely through tonight. Some isolated totals of 4 inches or more will be possible.

In addition to the threat of heavy rain, isolated severe storms will remain possible as well. The risk is lower than yesterday, but we could still see a few isolated severe storms with very strong winds through the late evening hours tonight.

Drier weather will arrive starting on Thursday when just a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. Dry weather is expected by the Memorial Day weekend. We will keep an eye on the Great Pee Dee River as it rises to minor flood stage by the weekend.

