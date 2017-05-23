Joint investigation leads to drug, weapon charges against Marion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Joint investigation leads to drug, weapon charges against Marion man

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Dustin Rogers (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Dustin Rogers (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A Marion man was taken into custody Monday on drug and weapon charges.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Levon Rogers, 28, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Rogers’ arrest was the result of a joint narcotics investigation between the MCSO and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, according to the release.

