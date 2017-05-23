Strong winds cause damage in northern Robeson County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Strong winds cause damage in northern Robeson County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A barn in Robeson County was damaged after strong winds moved through the northern part of the county Tuesday night. (Source: WMBF News) A barn in Robeson County was damaged after strong winds moved through the northern part of the county Tuesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Powerful winds damaged barns and other structures Tuesday night in northern Robeson County near Parkton.

Most of the damage occurred along Sandy Grove Road near Parkton.

Residents told a WMBF News crew on the scene that it was a straight-line wind that traveled down that road.

