NWS: Tornado struck northern Robeson County Tuesday night

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck northern Robeson County, in the Parkton area, Tuesday night.

The preliminary rating given to the tornado was an EF-0, according to the NWS. It produced winds of 75 mph, had a width of 30 yards and a path length of 2.2 miles. 

Powerful winds from the tornado damaged barns and other structures. Most of the damage occurred along Sandy Grove Road near Parkton.

Members of the Sandy Grove AME Zion Church said Tuesday night’s weather happened just days before two big events were set to take place.

The church sustained damage, forcing the congregation to clean up quickly.

"We'll go on. We will go on. Life goes on,” said member Craig Murphy. “It hits you and you pull your pants up and keep on going. That's all you can do. That's all you can do."

Officials with the National Weather Service will be in the area on Wednesday to survey the damage and determine whether a tornado did, in fact, touch down.

