Bojangles' Southern 500 will take place over 2018 Labor Day weekend

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Bojangles’ Southern 500 will call continue to be run over Labor Day weekend in 2018.

According to a Darlington Raceway press release, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Additionally, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, the release stated. A full day of practice for both series will take place on that Friday, Aug. 31.

“It’s exciting that once again Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR on its traditional Labor Day weekend in 2018,” said track President Kerry Tharp. “Darlington is one of the pillars of the NASCAR calendar each and every year. NASCAR is committed to the success of our track and the throwback platform, which our fans really enjoy. Our date being on Labor Day weekend again reinforces that commitment.”

Darlington Raceway hosted NASCAR events on Labor Day weekend from 1950 through 2003, before returning to its traditional weekend in 2015 after an 11-year hiatus, the release stated.

The 2017 Bojangles’ Southern 500 race will run on Sunday, Sept. 3.

To see the full 2018 NASCAR schedules for all three touring series, click here.

