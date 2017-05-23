MYR aims for smooth travel weekend after years of traffic problems through Memorial Day holiday

Assigning a "taxi officer" to communicate with all of the taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will assist drivers in and out of the airport in the hours they will need it most.More >>
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, during Labor Day weekend.More >>
The original fiscal year 2018 budget proposed in March didn’t include a tax increase, but the budget as proposed right now does suggest raising millage in order to fund additions to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in the Arcadian Shores area Tuesday evening.More >>
A group of lawmakers from South Carolina want budget director Mick Mulvaney to make sure local communities that look past federal money to help get projects done, don’t get left behind.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
