MYR aims for smooth travel weekend after years of traffic problems during Memorial Day holiday

Assigning a "taxi officer" to communicate with all of the taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will assist drivers in and out of the airport in the hours they will need it most.More >>
Assigning a "taxi officer" to communicate with all of the taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will assist drivers in and out of the airport in the hours they will need it most.More >>
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, during Labor Day weekend.More >>
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, during Labor Day weekend.More >>
The original fiscal year 2018 budget proposed in March didn’t include a tax increase, but the budget as proposed right now does suggest raising millage in order to fund additions to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The original fiscal year 2018 budget proposed in March didn’t include a tax increase, but the budget as proposed right now does suggest raising millage in order to fund additions to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in the Arcadian Shores area Tuesday evening.More >>
Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in the Arcadian Shores area Tuesday evening.More >>
A group of lawmakers from South Carolina want budget director Mick Mulvaney to make sure local communities that look past federal money to help get projects done, don’t get left behind.More >>
A group of lawmakers from South Carolina want budget director Mick Mulvaney to make sure local communities that look past federal money to help get projects done, don’t get left behind.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>