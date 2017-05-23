More than 8,000 customers without power in Arcadian Shores area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

More than 8,000 customers without power in Arcadian Shores area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Source: Santee Cooper

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 8,000 customers are without power in the Arcadian Shores area Tuesday evening.

According to information from the Santee Cooper website, the estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Susan Mungo, with Santee Cooper, said the outage was caused by an issue on an electrical line that feeds multiple substations. She added linemen had isolated the problem and rerouted power around the affected area.

