Almost 8,000 customers without power in Arcadian Shores area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in the Arcadian Shores area Tuesday evening.

According to information from the Santee Cooper website, the estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

