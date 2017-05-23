SCDOT to replace U.S. 301 North bridge in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be replacing the bridge along U.S. 301 North that spans the Little Pee Dee River in Dillon County.

According to information from the SCDOT, the bridge is structurally deficient and will be replaced by Lee Construction Company of the Carolinas Inc.

Work is set to begin on May 27, with the bridge scheduled to reopen to traffic on Aug. 14.

Traffic will be detoured along Interstate 95 and S.C. 9, with the detour length being 0.9 miles, according to the SCDOT.

For additional information, contact (843) 661-4710.

