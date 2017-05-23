Florence police seek man for questioning in Walmart shoplifting incidents

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence police are seeking a car and a man wanted for questioning in reference to shoplifting from the local Walmart. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in regards to a number of shoplifting incidents at the local Walmart.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the items taken from the South Irby Street store range from over-the-counter medications to lawn equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.