Florence police seek man for questioning in Walmart shoplifting incidents

Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in the Arcadian Shores area Tuesday evening.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council has reached a compromise with the owners of the 3rd Avenue Sports Bar and Grill to allow it to operate through the end of the month following its business license being revoked in April.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be replacing the bridge along U.S. 301 North that spans the Little Pee Dee River in Dillon County.More >>
A flash flood watch is in place today for the entire viewing area until 2 a.m. Wednesday. After some pretty spotty and light rainfall in the morning, the area will likely see a large batch of some locally heavy rainfall and some strong storms more through late Tuesday afternoon and through the evening hours, according to WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold.More >>
Florence police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in regards to a number of shoplifting incidents at the local Walmart.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
