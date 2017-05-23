Florence police seek man for questioning in Walmart shoplifting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence police seek man for questioning in Walmart shoplifting incidents

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in regards to a number of shoplifting incidents at the local Walmart.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the items taken from the South Irby Street store range from over-the-counter medications to lawn equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

