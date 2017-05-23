Student Spotlight: Special needs Florence student desires to be more independent

Jourdan Herring, 17, was recently nominated for a "Yes I Can Award" from a national organization. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old Florence student isn’t letting a physical disability slow her down.

Instead, she’s taking the opportunity to raise her voice.

Jourdan Herring, who attends South Side Middle School, suffers from cerebral palsy. Despite the disability, she has expressed a desire to be more independent and try to attend classes with her peers.

That is why Herring was nominated for the Yes I Can Award, from the Council for Exceptional Children, for voicing her need to be more independent

