3rd Ave. Sports Bar owners reach compromise with MB council to remain open through end of month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council has reached a compromise with the owners of the 3rd Avenue Sports Bar and Grill to allow it to operate through the end of the month following its business license being revoked in April.

This compromise was reached at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.

In April, the bar and grill’s business license was revoked after a nuisance investigation was opened, Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby previously confirmed.

There were 12 different incident reports taken at the establishment, located at 1102 Third Ave. South, that dated back to Jan. 2016, according to online records from the MBPD’s website. They included assault/aggravated assault, a narcotics violation and burglary.

