Report: Man gets gun from kidnapper after he falls asleep watching him

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man who was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven around to withdraw money from ATMs in Robeson County Sunday was able to get the gun away from one of his kidnappers after he fell asleep while watching him, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 43-year-old kidnapping victim as walking to work at Mountaire Farms in Lumber Bridge Sunday morning when an SUV pulled up alongside him, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. A woman said she knew one of the man’s co-workers, and asked he needed a ride to work. The man got into the SUV, along with several other men and another woman.

As they were heading toward Mountaire Farms, a man pulled out a gun and demanded money from the victim, according to the release. The victim was then taken to several ATMs in Red Springs and Pembroke to withdraw money.

The victim was then blindfolded and taken to the Walmart in Laurinburg, the release states. The driver and a young man went inside to use the victim’s debit card. The victim was able to get the gun away from the man holding him at gunpoint, as he fell asleep watching the victim.

Laurinburg Police were called, and two subjects were detained, according to RCSO:

-Lloyd Miller, age 25 Westgate Terrace Red Springs has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy. He is incarcerated in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Christian Dial, age 17 of Jonas Road Shannon, NC has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy. He is incarcerated in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond.

