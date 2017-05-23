Lumberton man accused of shooting, killing stepfather during argument Sunday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his stepfather during an argument Sunday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramon Garcia, 44, of Shannon, was found dead on the walkway of a front yard outside his home on Jacquelyn Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release from the RCSO.

There was an apparent argument that became physical between Garcia and 30-year-old Cortny West, the release states. West pulled out a handgun and shot Garcia, who is West’s mother’s husband.

West was charged with second-degree murder and is incarcerated at the Robeson County Detention center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.