Lumberton man accused of shooting, killing father-in-law during argument Sunday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his father-in-law during an argument Sunday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramon Garcia, 44, of Shannon, was found dead on the walkway of a front yard outside his home on Jacquelyn Avenue at about 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release from the RCSO.

There was an apparent argument that became physical between Garcia and 30-year-old Cortny West, the release states. West pulled out a handgun and shot Garcia, who is West’s mother’s husband.

West was charged with second-degree murder and is incarcerated at the Robeson County Detention center under a $250,000 secured bond.

