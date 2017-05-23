2 workers fall from third-floor balcony in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 workers fall from third-floor balcony in North Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
The collapsed balcony. (Source: Michael Walter) The collapsed balcony. (Source: Michael Walter)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two workers fell from a third-floor balcony while doing repair work in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning, city spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed.

The workers were repairing balconies at a building in the 4500 block of South Ocean Boulevard when one of the balconies collapsed, Dowling said. One worker fell to the ground and was transported to a nearby hospital. The other worker fell to the second floor and refused treatment at the scene.

