2 workers fall from third-floor balcony in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two workers fell from a third-floor balcony while doing repair work in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning, city spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed.

The workers were repairing balconies at a building in the 4500 block of South Ocean Boulevard when one of the balconies collapsed, Dowling said. One worker fell to the ground and was transported to a nearby hospital. The other worker fell to the second floor and refused treatment at the scene.

