Victim dies after vehicle shooting in Florence, now a murder investigation

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One of two people shot in a vehicle on Saturday night in Florence has died, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident has now turned into a murder investigation.

FCSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting into a vehicle on Saturday at 10:20 p.m. on South Church Street in Florence, according to a news release from the department. When deputies arrived, they found two victims from a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

One of the victims has since died, the release states. Deputy Coroner Bo Myers identified the deceased victim as Jaquaz Cooper, of Florence. An autopsy has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

The incident has now turned into a murder investigation, and is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 498 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip to number 27468 (CRIMES).

