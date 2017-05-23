Victim dies after vehicle shooting in Florence, now a murder investigation

Two workers fell from a third-floor balcony while doing repair work in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning, city spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
An initial court appearance has been set for Jejauncey Harrington, the man accused of murdering a Bennettsville mother and her eight-year-old daughter on May 5.More >>
A flash flood watch is in place today for the entire viewing area until 2am Wednesday. We'll get a few downpours through lunch and then by 2pm through dinner, rain becomes more widespread. It's during this time that some storms could feature very heavy rain causing temporary roadway flooding.More >>
The countdown is on. The kick-off to Atlantic Beach's Bikefest festivities is Thursday, but people are already beginning to show up to the Grand Strand for the second bike rally of the month.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.More >>
One of the fathers says he and his family was denied the opportunity to board early because he and his spouse are a same-sex couple.More >>
