WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence Committee Russia investigation ta - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: House Intelligence Committee Russia investigation task force hearing

(Source: NBC News) (Source: NBC News)

The House Intelligence Committee Russia investigation task force is holding a hearing with testimony from former CIA Director John Brennan Tuesday morning.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Powered by Frankly