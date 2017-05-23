Initial court appearance set for man accused of murdering Bennettsville mother, daughter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An initial court appearance has been set for Jejauncey Harrington, the man accused of murdering a Bennettsville mother and her eight-year-old daughter on May 5.

Harrington is scheduled to appear in court on August 17 at 9 a.m., according to the Marlboro County Clerk of Court. The office said he may appear before that date for a bond hearing, but Marlboro County Solicitor Will Rogers said there is no bond hearing scheduled at this time.

Harrington, 32, was initially charged with the murder of Ella Lowery and kidnapping of her daughter Iyana on May 5, as well as armed robbery. After Iyana’s body was found in a creek near McColl, he was also charged with her murder.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.