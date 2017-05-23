FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch in effect, slight risk of tornado

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A flash flood watch is in place today for the entire viewing area until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

After some pretty spotty and light rainfall in the morning, the area will likely see a large batch of some locally heavy rainfall and some strong storms more through late Tuesday afternoon and through the evening hours, according to WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold.

With the ground still wet from last night’s rainfall, that could lead to another round of some spotty issues with flooding, including street flooding that could be an issue in some spots during the evening commute, Arnold said.

There is just enough moisture, instability and wind shear in the atmosphere that we may see a few severe storms start to develop, Arnold said, and some of those could try to rotate. Arnold said to watch out for the possibility for a brief, isolated tornado trying to spin up, which would likely occur east of Interstate 95 towards the Grand Strand. He said there is not a high chance by any means, but any chance is one worth watching.

Some of those severe storms may produce locally strong winds with gusts up to 50 to 60 miles per hour. The storms may produce two to three inches of rain in just an hour, which would be enough to cause flooding in spots that already picked up heavy flooding on Monday, Arnold said.

More of the same is likely on Wednesday, although most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will likely be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. A few stronger storms and more locally heavy downpours will once again be likely.

Just a few stray showers are possible on Thursday before much drier and rain-free weather moves in for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Rain totals over the next 36 hours will likely average 1 to 4 inches across most of the region with the heaviest rain likely focused across the Pee Dee.

