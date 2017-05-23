FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch extended into Wednesday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The flash flood watch that was in effect has now been extended through Wednesday evening.

Several more rounds of locally heavy rain and strong storms will move through the region tonight and again on Wednesday. Many areas have already seen one to three inches of rain since Monday and an additional one to three inches are likely through Wednesday evening. Some isolated totals of 4 inches or more will be possible. The heaviest rain will be likely from the evening hours Tuesday and lingering into Tuesday night. A break in the showers and storms is likely through the first half of the day Wednesday before another round of heavy rain returns.

In addition to the threat of heavy rain, isolated severe storms will remain possible as well. The risk of a few isolated severe storms with very strong winds and a low risk of isolated tornadoes will linger through the late evening hours tonight. Another risk of isolated severe storms will return once again late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Wednesday risk may once again bring the chance of an isolated tornado and locally strong winds.

Drier weather will arrive starting on Thursday when just a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. Dry weather is expected by the Memorial Day weekend.

