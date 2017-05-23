FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch and a several rounds of heavy rain

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.More >>
A flash flood watch is in place today for the entire viewing area until 2am Wednesday. We'll get a few downpours through lunch and then by 2pm through dinner, rain becomes more widespread. It's during this time that some storms could feature very heavy rain causing temporary roadway flooding.More >>
The countdown is on. The kick-off to Atlantic Beach's Bikefest festivities is Thursday, but people are already beginning to show up to the Grand Strand for the second bike rally of the month.More >>
Eight brand new custom made fire engines are in service countywide, with a ladder truck on the way. The Horry County fire rescue chief can't help but smile when he talks about the department's new toys this time around.More >>
It was just a preliminary meeting on Monday, and no final decisions on where the money will be going will happen until June 5.More >>
Kelly John Howard, 47, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a schedule I to III substance, driving under a suspended license and simple possession of marijuana.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
