FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch and a several rounds of heavy rain

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A flash flood watch is in place today for the entire viewing area until 2am Wednesday.

We'll get a few scattered downpours through lunch and then by 2pm through dinner, rain becomes more widespread. It's during this time that some storms could feature very heavy rain causing temporary roadway flooding.

There is also a risk of strong storms this afternoon and evening with the biggest risk being damaging winds.

Rain lightens up late tonight but returns again tomorrow.

More of the same is likely on Wednesday, although most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will likely be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. A few stronger storms and more locally heavy downpours will once again be likely.

Just a few stray showers are possible on Thursday before much drier and rain-free weather moves in for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Rain totals over the next 48 hours will likely average 2 to 4 inches across most of the region with the heaviest rain likely focused across the Pee Dee.

We will closely watch the Great Pee Dee River as we get into the weekend as the water is expected to rise to minor flood stage.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.