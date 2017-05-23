FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch and a several rounds of heavy rai - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch and a several rounds of heavy rain

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
Connect
5pm Heavy Rain 5pm Heavy Rain
Great Pee Dee River Forecast Great Pee Dee River Forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A flash flood watch is in place today for the entire viewing area until 2am Wednesday.

We'll get a few scattered downpours through lunch and then by 2pm through dinner, rain becomes more widespread. It's during this time that some storms could feature very heavy rain causing temporary roadway flooding.

There is also a risk of strong storms this afternoon and evening with the biggest risk being damaging winds.

Rain lightens up late tonight but returns again tomorrow. 

More of the same is likely on Wednesday, although most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will likely be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.  A few stronger storms and more locally heavy downpours will once again be likely.   

Just a few stray showers are possible on Thursday before much drier and rain-free weather moves in for the Memorial Day Weekend. 

Rain totals over the next 48 hours will likely average 2 to 4 inches across most of the region with the heaviest rain likely focused across the Pee Dee.

We will closely watch the Great Pee Dee River as we get into the weekend as the water is expected to rise to minor flood stage. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly