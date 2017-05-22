Conway area traffic stop leads to man's arrest for cocaine trafficking

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A weekend traffic stop led to a Greer man’s arrest for cocaine trafficking.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Kelly John Howard, 47, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a schedule I to III substance, driving under a suspended license and simple possession of marijuana.

He remained in jail Monday night under a $16,000 bond.

According to a Horry County Police Department report, officers performed a traffic stop at East Cox Ferry Road and Husted Road in the early-morning hours of May 20 after noting the rear lights of the suspect’s Cadillac were not on.

When talking with the suspect, his speech was allegedly slurred and his eyes were “red and glassy,” the incident report stated.

A check of the suspect’s license revealed that it was suspended and he had a controlled substance violation. Police searched his car and allegedly found four slips and 90 pills believed to be buprenorphine and naloxone, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

Howard was taken to the jail and a strip search was performed. Officers then reportedly found approximately 12.75 grams of cocaine that was hidden “in the subject’s groin area,” the incident report stated.

