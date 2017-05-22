Horry, Georgetown, Marion counties under flash flood warning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Georgetown County, southwestern Horry County and south central Marion County.

The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the NWS, at 6:13 p.m., the Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area under the warning. Between two and three inches of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Socastee, Dongola, Bucksville, Yauhannah and Bucksport, according to the NWS.

