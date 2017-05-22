Governor signs new car seat rules into law in South Carolina

Billy Cooke, who led the league in three offensive categories, was voted Sun Belt Player of the Year and Cory Wood, who had the league’s best batting average in conference games, was selected Sun Belt Freshman on the Year, it was announced today by the Conference.More >>
The southbound side of S.C. 544 at the U.S. 17 Bypass bridge is blocked following a collision with injuries, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It's been almost eight months since Hurricane Matthew and the Oakdale community in Florence County still has a washed out road.
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.
The city of Myrtle Beach announced the retirement of Chief Warren Gall just before 12 p.m. on Saturday.
About 50 others are injured, police said.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
Alabama State Troopers are confirming one fatality after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon.
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
