Florence Civic Center's $16 million expansion running ahead of schedule

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The expansion of the Florence Civic Center is running ahead of schedule.

Staff said crews are now busy putting up walls, pouring concrete and adding plumbing. From the outside, passerbys can see what will be the newly expanded kitchen.

The current one is able to feed about 1,500 people. When the new kitchen is complete it will be able to feed a little more than 2,000. In addition, there will be an outside lounging area, along with more meeting rooms.

The Florence Civic Center decided to expand so that it would be able to hold large conventions.

“You’ll actually see more than what you see now. It will come out about 30 feet further than the walls you are seeing now. Those are the meeting room walls; there will be a glass wall added in front of the east side and north side,” Florence Civic Center Assistant Manager Paul Beard said.

The new kitchen will be the first portion of the expansion to be complete. It is set to be done this fall.

All the work has changed parking for those attending current events at the civic center. Most of it is now on the upper level.

With upcoming graduations this week, staff has a message to share for future patrons.

“There is brand new entrance to the facility. It’s over on Woody Jones Boulevard. It's gate No. 5, it has the number on it at the gate. It’s important to know because of all the graduations coming up. Use gate five and gate three on Woody Jones as the entrances into the facility,” Beard said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.