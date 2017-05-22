Evidence in CCU cheerleading team inquiry came from prior investigation

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Key evidence into claims made against members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team came from another investigation that took place months before an anonymous letter was sent to the university president.

CCU officials have been tight-lipped about the investigation, but WMBF News sat down with a local attorney who did discuss the case.

What was discovered was that key evidence into the cheerleading team came from an investigation involving one of the cheerleaders from months prior.

The texts referenced in the cheerleading investigation were obtained in a search warrant involving one of the girl’s ex-boyfriends, who faced drug charges.

Everything from that phone was then available to police because of the search warrant. Additionally, the same investigator who looked into the drug charges for the ex-boyfriend also investigated the CCU cheer team.

On Friday, CCU officials released a statement saying they had concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action was being taken against them.

Tune into WMBF News at 5 for more, as Lisa Gresci sits down with the local attorney to discuss the case.

See the search warrant below:

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.