FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain possible through mid week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An unsettled weather pattern with periods of showers and storms will remain in place through the middle of the week.

High humidity, a weak front near by, and several weak storm systems will all combine to produce periods of showers and thunderstorms from tonight through Wednesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Scattered showers and storms will be likely at times tonight with high humidity and warm temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some locally heavy rain will be likely at times especially this evening across the Pee Dee.

Tuesday will remain unsettled and wet at times. Heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder will develop from time to time through the day. Some of the rain could be heavy at times once again. The combination of rain and clouds will keep temperatures held down into the upper 70s to near 80.

More of the same is likely on Wednesday, although most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will likely be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. A few stronger storms and more locally heavy downpours will once again be likely.

Just a few stray showers are possible on Thursday before much drier and rain-free weather moves in for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Rain totals over the next 48 hours will likely average one to three inches across most of the region with the heaviest rain likely focused across the Pee Dee. Locally higher amounts of rain will be possible in areas that get repeatedly hit with rounds of heavy rain. Some minor flooding could develop during the times of heavy rain, but no significant river flooding is expected.