FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain possible through mid week

Key evidence into claims made against members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team came from another investigation that took place months before an anonymous letter was sent to the university president.More >>
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder and kidnapping charges following a fatal accident on S.C. 22 on Tuesday, May 16. Justin Oneil Penn, of Montgomery, Ala., is being held without bond.More >>
Conway police are looking for a man who allegedly took payment to start a roofing job despite no longer working for the roofing company.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach announced the retirement of Chief Warren Gall just before noon on Saturday. In a personal message to the staff of the Myrtle Beach Police Department emailed out just after midnight, before the official announcement was made, Gall said he wanted the staff to hear the news from him. “I cannot reach each of you individually to tell you in person,” he wrote, “although that would be my preference.” Throughout his email to the police de...More >>
Horry County Police are investigating a possible meth lab in the Conway section of Horry County.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A woman is dead following a house fire in the 2600 block of E. General Wainwright early Sunday morning. There were seven people in the home - an elderly man, two women and four children, said Lake Charles Fire Chief Keith Murray. All were able to get out of the home, but one of the women died later in the day due to smoke inhalation, Murray said. The call that there was a fire came in at 5:49 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Murray said. The woman who di...More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
