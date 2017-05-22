Conway police search for man accused of taking money for roofing job, not doing the work

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a man who allegedly took payment to start a roofing job despite no longer working for the roofing company.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, a warrant has been issued for Jeffrey Lurvern Davis, 24, of Myrtle Beach, charging him with breach of trust.

Davis is accused of taking money for the roofing job on Chicora Boulevard in Conway and never finishing the work, the release stated.

The suspect was last known to live in the area of Thornwood Lane in Myrtle Beach. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the local police agency or the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

