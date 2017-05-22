MBPD Chief in email to officers: “The City intends to pursue a new direction, so I will respect that decision and step aside”

The City of Myrtle Beach announced the retirement of Chief Warren Gall just before noon on Saturday. In a personal message to the staff of the Myrtle Beach Police Department emailed out just after midnight, before the official announcement was made, Gall said he wanted the staff to hear the news from him. “I cannot reach each of you individually to tell you in person,” he wrote, “although that would be my preference.”

Throughout his email to the police department, the chief reiterated how proud he is of the work they have done, saying, “I have nothing but praise, admiration, and love for this department and its professional staff. I tell everyone who will listen that this is the best department in the country.”

He also wrote, “The City intends to pursue a new direction, so I will respect that decision and step aside.” Gall warned the staff not to worry about the “haters” or “to let a few malcontents and antagonists ruin our department.”

In the statement to the media released Saturday, city manager John Pederson said, “With Chief Gall’s retirement, the city has an opportunity to seek new direction and leadership for the department.” When asked to speak more about Gall’s retirement on Monday, Pederson wrote in an email, “I am not doing interviews on this subject. I’ve said what I have to say on this matter.”

Full text of Chief Gall’s retirement to staff:

Thursday, May 27, 2017 will mark the end of my 37 year career with the MBPD. I will join the ranks of those we refer to as "retired". I have nothing but praise, admiration, and love for this department and its professional staff. I tell everyone who will listen that this is the best department in the country. We are unique, we are leaders in our profession, and we continue to provide the highest level of services despite the tremendous challenges.

The city will release a statement tomorrow. I cannot reach each of you individually to tell you in person, although that would be my preference. While this is way too impersonal, it is necessary so that you don't hear it from the media first.

The City intends to pursue a new direction, so I will respect that decision and step aside. I leave with a great sense of pride in this family, a family that has become an important part of my life for 37 years. I will continue to expect all of you to exceed the standards of service, integrity, and loyalty, because you are Myrtle Beach PD.

Please give Chief Prock your absolute best effort and unquestionable support. If she is to take this department to the next level, the best and brightest need to step up and demonstrate the leadership skills that will result in success.

My hope and dream for you all is to be successful, and to be the department everyone else wants to be like "when they grow up".

I will pray for your safety and follow your progress from a distance. I'm a private person in a highly public position, but intend to avoid (as much as possible) the media in the next few days. The focus needs to be on Memorial Day Weekend and the busy times ahead. Just know that I'm okay. I truly believe that when one door closes, another opens. I am looking forward to seeing what is behind Door #2.

I'm sure this news will fire up the "haters" out there. I don't have time to worry about that, and neither should you. We have accomplished so much to let a few malcontents and antagonists ruin our department. I have always preached taking the high road. It works.

Good luck, be safe and remember that you all have a special place in my heart. I will always be MBPD!

