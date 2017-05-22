Clemmons greets President in Israel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Clemmons greets President in Israel

Rep. Alan Clemmons helped craft the U.S-Israeli GOP platform. (Source: WMBF News) Rep. Alan Clemmons helped craft the U.S-Israeli GOP platform. (Source: WMBF News)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL (WMBF) – South Carolina Representative Alan Clemmons of Myrtle Beach is one of the leading advocates for Israel in the United States. Today, he is in the country with President Donald Trump.

According to Rep. Clemmons Twitter feed, he is in Jerusalem where he says he was honored to “greet President Trump,” tweeting a picture of Air Force One as it arrived.

During the presidential campaign of 2016, WMBF News reported Clemmons played a crucial role in writing the party’s platform on U.S.-Israeli relations. It removed language encouraging a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, a strong show of support for Israel.

“It's very gratifying to see that work come to fruition after four years,” he told WMBF News in an interview in July. “My only hope is now that Republicans are embracing that strong position on Israel, that our Democrat counterparts will do likewise.”

In February, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the U.S. supports a two-state Israel-Palestinian solution.

Earlier Monday, the AP reported President Trump signed the guest book at the official residence of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

