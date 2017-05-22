Police investigate possible meth lab - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police investigate possible meth lab

Horry County, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating a meth lab in the Conway section of Horry County.

According to Sgt. Thomas DelPercio with Horry County Police, the area has been deemed safe and no evacuations of nearby homes are required. 

Cleanup of the scene on University Forest Drive is now underway. 

Authorities say an officer driving by noticed suspicious activity which prompted the search and discovery of the meth lab.

At this time no arrests have been made, but Horry County Police say they are actively investigating. 

A tweet by Horry County Police indicated the scene was located on University Drive.

However a photographer for WMBF News did not locate any activity on University Drive and found police officers and hazmat crews on University Forest Drive.

