Horry police search for suspect after discovery of meth lab

By Rob Blomquist
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Tara Anders (Source: Horry County Police Department) Tara Anders (Source: Horry County Police Department)
Police respond after a meth lab is discovered in Conway on Monday. (Source: Horry County Police Department) Police respond after a meth lab is discovered in Conway on Monday. (Source: Horry County Police Department)
Horry County, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the discovery of a meth lab Monday at University Forest Drive.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, 24-year-old Tara Jeanne Anders is wanted on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and disposal of methamphetamine waste.

Police were called to the scene earlier Monday.

According to Sgt. Thomas DelPercio with Horry County Police, the area was deemed safe and no evacuations of nearby homes were required. 

Authorities previously said an officer driving by noticed suspicious activity, which prompted the search and discovery of the meth lab.

