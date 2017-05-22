This morning's rain is just round #1--unsettled weather dominates this week

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Round #1 of rain moved through the Pee Dee early this morning and along the coast, clouds are starting to build in. We'll get several rounds of off and on rain today. Expect better rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather isn't expected, but a few storms could have gusty winds.

The rainy pattern cools us down into the upper 70s and lasts through Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, the showers move off shore and set up for a sunnier and warmer Memorial Day Weekend with only a slight chance of a pop-up storm Sunday.