One person killed in Robeson crash

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) -- One person is dead after a crash in Robeson County Sunday night.

North Carolina Highway Patrol reports that only one car was involved in the crash that happened around 8:20 p.m. The accident happened six miles east of Maxton on Jacobs Road, about 1.5 miles east of Elrod Road.

Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the accident, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

