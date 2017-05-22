One person killed in Robeson crash

Round #1 of rain moved through the Pee Dee early this morning and along the coast, clouds are starting to build in. We'll get several rounds of off and on rain today.More >>
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a condominium building early Monday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, C-Battalion crews were called to the 4500 block of South Ocean Blvd. just after midnight, where they found significant fire beneath the building.More >>
For the third consecutive weekend, Coastal Carolina swept its league series, beating Appalachian State 6-2 in the teams’ 2017 regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) -- One person is dead after a crash in Robeson County Sunday night. North Carolina Highway Patrol reports that only one car was involved in the crash that happened around 8:20 p.m. The accident happened six miles east of Maxton on Jacobs Road, about 1.5 miles east of Elrod Road. Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the accident, and the victim’s name has not yet been released. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
The Horry and Georgetown county sheriff’s offices took to social media Sunday to honor Lieutenant Denise King, who died after a battle with lung cancer.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed one teen and injured another early Sunday morning.More >>
