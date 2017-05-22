No injuries reported in overnight North Myrtle Beach condo fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a condominium building early Monday morning. According to the department’s Facebook page, C-Battalion crews were called to the 4500 block of South Ocean Blvd. just after midnight, where they found significant fire beneath the building.

The fire spread to the underside of one of the first floor units of the condominium, A Place at the Beach Windy Hill, and the ocean breeze helped spread it to an exterior wall, according to NMB Fire Rescue. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Everyone was evacuated from the building as crews worked to contain the fire and smoke damage, and people in units that weren’t affected were allowed back in the building. People staying in the unit that was damaged by the fire were relocated to another unit, and fire crews helped them move their belongings.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was able to clear the scene just after 2 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.