Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of officer after battle with lung cancer

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Horry and Georgetown county sheriff’s offices took to social media Sunday to honor Lieutenant Denise King, who died after a battle with lung cancer. GCSO posted the following on Facebook:

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its most beloved officers today with the death of Lt. Denise King from complications related to lung cancer.

“She was somebody you could send out to solve any problem with people,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. “She loved to have fun. If somebody was having a bad day, she turned it into a good day.”

King served more than 25 years with the sheriff’s office. Cribb said her familiarity with the communities in the county made her an asset and her people skills made her special.

Cribb said the sheriff’s office will provide an honor guard for King’s funeral if the family requests it. “We’ll do everything the family wants us to do,” he said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.