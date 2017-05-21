Man reports being shot at, punched outside tattoo shop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man told police two men assaulted and fired a gun at him outside a Myrtle Beach tattoo shop Saturday. The men told him he was not supposed to be there.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Stockholder Avenue at 10:45 p.m. to find the man getting out of a car with blood on his face.

The officer noted the man appeared “very loopy and out of it.” He said he thought one of the men hit him and the other shot at him from the window of a car. His car had a bullet hole and a shattered window.

The man denied treatment from emergency personnel and did not want further police action.

