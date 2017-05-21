VIDEO: Today Marks Exactly 3 Months Until August's Total Solar Eclipse!

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Today (May 21st) marks exactly 3 months until the Total Solar Eclipse on the afternoon of August 21, 2017!
Meteorologist Jamie Arnold explains where the "path of totality" and who will see the darkest skies in our area in just about 90 days.
The Horry and Georgetown county sheriff’s offices took to social media Sunday to honor Lieutenant Denise King, who died after a battle with lung cancer.More >>
True BBQ was damaged by a fire overnight. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded. The restaurant is located at 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, at the corner of Pine Island Road.More >>
A man told police two men assaulted and fired a gun at him outside a Myrtle Beach tattoo shop Saturday.More >>
A 78-year-old Darlington man reported missing by his stepdaughter early Sunday morning has been found.More >>
Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
