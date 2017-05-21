Missing Darlington man found safe

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 78-year-old Darlington man reported missing by his stepdaughter early Sunday morning has been found.

According to a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office news release, James Robert Tiller was reported missing at 1:27 a.m. and was found at a Circle K around 7:30 a.m.

Tiller’s stepdaughter said she dropped him off Saturday to go fishing on Highway 52 near Florence-Darlington Technical College. He was gone when she returned at 7 p.m.

Tiller is now back with his family. DCSO, the Darlington Police Department, the Florence County Fire Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol participated in the search.

