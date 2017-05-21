Red Cross volunteers help Florence family after house fire

Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping a family whose home on Gaillard Street was damaged by a fire Saturday.

According to a Red Cross news release, the Florence Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross will provide financial assistance to three adults for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

