Four children, two adults escape early morning home fire

Four children, two adults escape early morning home fire

By Meredith Helline, Reporter
SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - Four children and two adults are safe after escaping a home fire early Sunday morning.  It happened on lot 8 at the Riverbanks Mobile Home Park in Socastee.  

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Cptn. Michael Noreck, smoke alarms alerted the people inside the home to the fire.  Calls came in at 4:09 a.m. and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue assisted in putting the fire out, he said.

Cptn. Noreck said the fire was put out within minutes of arriving.  The neighboring home suffered heat damage.  The fire is still under investigation.

We'll continue to keep you updated as WMBF News finds out details in this developing story.

